Satwik recovering from shoulder injury, pulls out of Badminton Asia C’ships

New Delhi: Star Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday pulled out of their men’s doubles title defence at next week’s Badminton Asia Championships with the former recuperating from a shoulder injury.

Last April, Satwik and Chirag, currently ranked world number one, had made history by breaking a 58-year-old drought as they became the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai.

Dinesh Khanna had achieved the rare feat of winning gold in 1965.

However, Satwik and Chirag, who have been in rollicking form this season, having won the

French Open Super 750 and finishing runner-up in two finals, on Thursday decided to opt out of the tournament. “It is not a new injury, it is something which happens due to overuse of shoulder and Satwik is already on road to recovery.

They are still training but the intensity is little less. So, looking at the bigger picture, they decided to withdraw,” a source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“They have been consistently playing the finals and in a way they are lucky that it didn’t crop up during major events.

So it is a good time to address the issue. They are elite athletes and need to choose events wisely, they shouldn’t rush things.”