Satwik-Chirag suffer defeat in opening round of Singapore Open

Singapore: World No. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the Singapore Open after suffering a shock defeat against Denmark’s world number 34 Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in the opening round of men’s doubles competition here Tuesday.

One of the favourites to win the gold medal at Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag, who had claimed the Thailand Open Super 500 early this month, lost 20-22 18-21 to Daniel and Mads in a 47-minute clash of the Super 750 badminton tournament. Satwik and Chirag, in rampaging form with two titles and two runner-up finishes this season, fell behind 6-11 at the break but staged a fine recovery to claw back at 17-17 after some tight rallies.

A precise return on the sides from the Danish was cancelled out when they made a judgement error at the backline. Daniel sprayed Satwik’s serve into the net, and soon Mads did the same as the Indians grabbed two game points.

Then, Satwik faltered at the net twice to allow the Danish pair to make it 20-20. Chirag dumped his forehand into the net during a flat exchange as Mads and Daniel held one game point, which they converted when Chirag miscued a shot. After the change of sides, the Danish duo led 6-3 but it was a see saw battle after that as the two pairs fought tooth and nail and the lead changed hands too frequently.

Satwik and Chirag managed to take a one-point cushion at the interval after the Danes found the net. It was a mini battle of service after resumption as Mads and Daniel grabbed a 16-15 lead at one stage with a precise lob over the Indians’ head. A cross-court shot secured a 17-16 lead for the Indians but Chirag served into the net. Satwik then found the net and also went long and when Chirag pushed one wide, it was three match points for the Danes, who converted on the second chance.

It turned out to be a dismal day for India as Aakarshi Kashyap and Priyanshu Rajawat also failed to cross the opening hurdle in singles competition.

While world no. 41 Kashyap lost 7-21 15-21 to Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong, Rajawat fought hard before going down 21-23 19-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

The women’s doubles pair of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda also played their heart out before losing 12-21 21-12 13-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun.