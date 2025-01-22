Satwik-Chirag start well in Indonesia

Jakarta: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the second round of the $475,000 Indonesia Masters Super 500 with a clinical straight-game win against Chinese taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh here on Tuesday.

The Asian Games champions, who reached back-to-back semifinals at Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 in the last two weeks, outwitted Chen and Lin, ranked 38th in the world 21-16 21-15 in their opening match.

World No. 19 combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa stamped their authority over Thai pair of Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-6 21-14 in the women’s doubles opening round.

Ashwini and Tanisha, who won the Guwahati Masters super 100 title, last month will take on Malaysia’s Pei Kee Go and Mei Xing Teoh next.

In the men’s singles, 2023 Odisha Masters runner-up Ayush Shetty brushed aside compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 21-7 21-15, while Tanya Hemanth eked out a hard-fought 16-21 21-17 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei’s Tung Ciou-Tong in the men’s and women’s qualifying rounds.

Ayush, a 2023 World Junior Championships bronze winner, will face top seed China’s Shi Yu Qi in the main draw, while Tanya will meet Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.