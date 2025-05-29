Satwik-Chirag shake off rust, Sen retires injured

Singapore: India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a winning return but there was heartbreak for Lakshya Sen, who was forced to retire midway due to lower back pain at the Singapore Open Super 750 here on Wednesday.

Back on the court for the first time since their withdrawal from the All England Championship in March, the duo showed signs of rust as it beat Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal 21-16 21-13 in the Round of 32.

In the women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Unnati Hooda went down to world No. 4 Han Yue and world No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi, respectively.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also entered the second round with a 21-14 19-21 21-17 win over Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun. They will meet Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian next.