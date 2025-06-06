Satwik-Chirag roll on into last-8, Sindhu exits

Jakarta: India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals while PV Sindhu lost in the women’s singles second round at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 here on Thursday.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, the 2023 champions, showed great temperament under pressure to register a hard-fought 16-21 21-18 22-20 win over world No. 16 Danish pair of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard in a 68-minute second-round clash.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, who had reached the semifinals of the Singapore Open Super 750 last week, thus remained the only surviving Indians in the competition. They will face Malaysians Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee next.

“Today felt like one of those days where we just weren’t at our best,” Satwiksairaj said. “It wasn’t about the strategy being wrong — it was more that we were giving away the points. If you look back, 15 to 20 points came from our own mistakes.”

Earlier, Sindhu faltered in the deciding game to go down 22-20 10-21 18-21 to world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong.