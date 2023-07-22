Satwik-Chirag pair enters semi-finals of Korea Open

Yeosu: Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi here on Friday.

The world No.3 Indian combination, seeded third here, took just 40 minutes to get the better of the fifth seeded Japanese pair 21-14 21-17. Satwik and Chirag will take on second seeds Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang of China, who are the 2021 world champions in men’s doubles.