Satwik-Chirag pair achieves career-best world number 4 ranking

New Delhi: India’s top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gained a place to achieve a career-best ranking of world number 4 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.

The Satwik-Chirag pair, which claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal and French Open

Super 750 crown last year and won the Swiss Open Super 300 title this season, now has 74,651 points from 12 tournaments.

Fresh for his maiden BWF World Tour title at Malaysia Masters

last week.