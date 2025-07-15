Satwik-Chirag look to open title account

Tokyo: The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to extend their consistent run and end their title drought when they spearhead the country’s challenge at the Japan Open Super 750 beginning here on Tuesday.

Currently ranked world No. 15, Satwiksairaj and Chirag have reached three semifinals this season, besides making the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open last month. After semifinal finishes at the Malaysia and India Open in January, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions missed several weeks due to Satwiksairaj’s health issues and Chirag’s lingering back injury.

Returning to full fitness, they made a semifinal appearance at the Singapore Open and reached the quarterfinals in Indonesia. The former world No. 1 duo will open their campaign against Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

In singles, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will hope to rediscover form at the $950,000 event. Lakshya has struggled this season with multiple first-round exits, his best show being a quarterfinal finish at the All England.