Satwik-Chirag keep it simple, Kharb through too

Macau: Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the men’s doubles second round of the Macau Open Super 300 with a straight-game win over Malaysia’s Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong here on Tuesday.

The Asian Games champions produced a clinical performance to outclass the Malaysian pair 21-13 21-15 in just 36 minutes.

In women’s singles, Anmol Kharb and Tasnim Mir advanced to the main draw after winning their respective qualification matches.

Anmol defeated Azerbaijan’s Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-11 21-13, while Tasnim overcame Thailand’s Tidapron Kleebyeesun 21-14 13-21 21-17.

Tasnim will face top seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the opening round of the main draw, while Anmol is set to take on second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

The top-seeded women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a first-round exit after losing 21-16 20-22 15-21 to Lin Xiao Min and Peng Yu Wei.