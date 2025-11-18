Satwik-Chirag in search of first title of season

sydney: With India’s singles stars still searching for rhythm, the spotlight will once again be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the top-seeded men’s doubles pair eyes its first title of the season at the Australian Open Super 500 starting here on Tuesday.

The Asian Games champions have been the bright spots in an otherwise troubled season for Indian badminton, weaving together a second World Championships bronze and back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Hong Kong Super 500 and China Masters Super 750.

The two, who spent 18 weeks as world No. 1, had slipped to No. 27 in May but fought their way back to No. 3. .

They will open against Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei. Bruised by injuries and lean patches but intermittently shining with flashes of brilliance, India’s top singles stars, including Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, will hope to find consistent rhythm.