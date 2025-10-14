Satwik-Chirag eye first title of season at Denmark Open

Odense: Indian doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to convert their impressive run of form into a title when they spearhead the country’s campaign at the $950,000 Denmark Open Super 750 beginning here on Tuesday.

Seeded sixth, the Asian Games champions will open against Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley.

Satwik and Chirag have been India’s standout performers this season, reaching back-to-back finals at the Hong Kong and China Masters Super 750 tournaments. The duo also secured a second world championships bronze in Paris, apart from a string of semifinal finishes.

In men’s singles, world No. 28 Ayush Shetty, who clinched his maiden BWF Super 300 crown at the US Open earlier this year, will face France’s Toma Junior Popov in his opening round. The 19-year-old reached the Hong Kong Super 500 quarterfinals but has struggled for rhythm in recent weeks, suffering early exits at the South Korea and

China events. agencies