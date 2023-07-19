Satwik-Chirag enter 2nd round

Yeosu: Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the second round with a straight-game win over Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in the Korea Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

The world number 3 pair beat Jomkoh and Kedren 21-16 21-14 in the round of 32 to set up a clash with China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong in the next round.

World number 27 MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, couldn’t complete the match after the former suffered from a back issue and retired midway in the opening game. “I felt a pain in my back during the rallies. I applied spray for pain relief but I wasn’t feeling comfortable, so we decided to pull out. The physio said it looks like a back spasm and shouldn’t be fine within a few days.” Arjun said.