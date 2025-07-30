Satwik- Chirag back in top-10

new delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to top-10 in the BWF mens’ doubles World Rankings released on Tuesday, climbing three spots following their semifinal finish at the China Open last week. The former world No. 1 duo are now ranked 10th.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen moved up two places to No. 17 with 54,442 points.

In women’s singles, Unnati Hooda rose four spots to a career-best No. 31, while PV Sindhu remained static

at No. 15.