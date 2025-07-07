SA’s Mulder breaks records and Zimbabwe

Bulawayo: South Africa’s stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder scored the fifth highest Test score of 367 not out against Zimbabwe on Monday but then declared his side’s innings despite being only 34 runs away from the record for the most runs in a Test innings.

Mulder, leading the side for the first time as a depleted team take on their neighbours in a two-test series at Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club, hit 53 boundaries (49 fours and four sixes) in his knock to see South Africa to 626/5 at lunch on the second day of the second Test.

With plenty of time still left in the test, it was expected he would bat into the second session to chase down Brian Lara’s 21-year-old record of 400 not out for the West Indies against England in Antigua but Mulder turned down the chance and declared at lunch, to put Zimbabwe into bat.

The 27-year-old all-rounder had come in at No. 3 with South Africa on 24/2 after being put into bat on the opening day on Sunday and was 264 not out at the close as he rallied his side to finish the day on 465/4.

He had a fortunate break when on 247 he was bowled, only for a no ball to be called as Tanaka Chivanga had overstepped.

But the rest of Mulder’s impressive innings was chanceless as he brought up his 300 in Monday’s morning session, off 297 balls for the second fastest triple century in Test cricket.

He then passed Hashim Amla’s record Test score for a South African of 311 not out against England at the Oval in 2012 and got to 350 in 324 balls before going to lunch

367 not out.