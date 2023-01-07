Sarfaraz leads Pak to thrilling draw with NZ

Karachi: Sarfaraz Ahmed continued his red-hot form with a thrilling century to help Pakistan draw a nail-biting second and final Test against New Zealand as the series ended 0-0 on Friday. The 35-year-old Sarfaraz, who also struck half-centuries in his three previous innings after being recalled for the series following a near-four year absence, made 118 before the last-wicket pair hung on in dimming light for 21 balls to take Pakistan to 304-9, just 15 runs shy of its victory target.

New Zealand took seven wickets on the final day and was within one more scalp of forcing a win.

Sarfaraz stood firm for 4 fours and 48 minutes and featured in a second successive century stand with Saud Shakeel (32) after the Black Caps had reduced Pakistan to 80-5 before lunch thanks to Michael Bracewell (4-75) claiming two wickets in six deliveries.

Sarfaraz and Shakeel defied New Zealand for nearly three hours before Shakeel fell to a brilliant reflex catch in the slips by Daryl Mitchell early in the final session.

Agha Salman made a brisk 30 but was clean bowled by Matt Henry before New Zealand struck twice with the second new ball under fading light. Hasan Ali was trapped leg before wicket by Tim Southee and Sarfaraz was superbly snapped up by Kane Williamson low at leg slip off Bracewell’s sharp off-spin, and the Pakistan batter walked off to a standing ovation from the sparse crowd at the National

Stadium.