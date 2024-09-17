Santosh Kashyap appointed new head coach of Indian women’s football team

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday appointed Santosh Kashyap as the new head coach of the national senior women’s team, replacing former international player Chaoba Devi at the helm of affairs.

Kashyap’s first assignment will be the SAFF Women’s Championships to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30.

A 29-member squad will camp in Goa from September 20 in preparation for the championships.

A former India international, Kashyap has almost a decade of coaching experience in the I-League, managing clubs like

Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC and Mumbai FC among others. The 58-year-old

has also been the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC, and most recently of Odisha FC, in the Indian Super League.

Kashyap will have Priya PV as his assistant coach and Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkar as the goalkeeper coach.

“Coaching the National Team is always an honour. I am grateful to the AIFF President, Shri Kalyan

Chaubey, the technical committee, the technical department and other senior members of the federation for providing me the opportunity to coach the senior national women’s team,” Kashyap said in an AIFF release.