Santos’ Neymar left red-faced after heavy loss

Sao Paulo: Embarrassed and in tears after what he called one of the worst days of his life on a soccer field, Neymar gave Santos fans the right to protest and even offend after the team’s 0-6 home loss in the Brazilian league.

Sunday’s defeat to Vasco da Gama prompted Santos to fire coach Cleber Xavier.

“Totally disappointed with our game,” Neymar said. “The fans have the right to all types of protests, obviously without going over the line. But they have the right to curse, to offend. It’s a feeling of a lot of shame, I had never gone through this in my life, but unfortunately it happened.”

Neymar left the field in tears. He was consoled by one of Santos’ backroom staff after a game that saw Vasco’s Philippe Coutinho score twice.

“The crying was for being upset, for everything,” he said. “Unfortunately I couldn’t help in any way. We were (expletive), that’s the reality.”

Neymar, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, returned to his boyhood club in January after an underwhelming spell in Saudi Arabia and signed a contract extension in June keeping him at Santos until the end of the year.

Xavier took over the club in April. agencies