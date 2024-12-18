Santner spins England out of control, NZ avoid whitewash

Hamilton: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to bat because of a hamstring injury on Tuesday as England slumped to a 423-run loss to New Zealand before tea on the fourth day on the third cricket Test.

Stokes strained his left hamstring while bowling on the third day and could not take the field as England were bowled out for 234 as it chased an impossible target of 658 for victory. New Zealand’s winning margin matched their largest Test win by runs of a 423-run win over Sri Lanka in 2018 and prevented England from completing a series whitewash. England had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test by eight wickets and the second by 323 runs.

England resumed their second innings Tuesday at 18/2 after losing the wickets of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley late on Day 3 after New Zealand, leading by 204 on the first innings, were dismissed for 453. Joe Root made 54 and Jacob Bethell 76 in a 104-run partnership for the third wicket which briefly fanned England’s hopes. New Zealand’s win owed a great deal to the contribution of Mitchell Santner in the first innings who made 76 batting at No. 8

Santner then took 3/7 while Kiwis’ presumptive new-ball pairing of Henry and O’Rourke shared seven wickets as England was bowled out for 143 in a session and a half in their first innings.