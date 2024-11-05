Sanju Samson played a big role in retention process: RR head coach

New Delhi: Continuity, stability, unflinching faith in their players and tips from skipper Sanju Samson influenced former IPL champions Rajasthan Royals’ decision to opt for the maximum six retentions, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday.

The deadline for teams to submit their list of retained players was October 31.

“We have decided that we will do six out of six retentions. We will retain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma. We came to this decision because we trust our talent. We also trust that we want to maintain and build with that core,” Dravid told JioCinema.

Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of six players and have an overall allotted budget of Rs 120 crore for the retention as well as mega auction.

Discussing the advantage of retaining six players, Dravid said: “There is definitely a stability when you retain six players. We could only retain six players, but if we could have done more, we would have retained more for sure. “We believe that the players we have retained are deserving. Of course, you have less money when you go to the auction, but there is a certain stability that you have blocked in some areas and then you can see how you have to make the

whole team.”