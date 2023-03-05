Sania ends her career at place where it began

Hyderabad: With “happy tears”, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza on Sunday ended her path-breaking journey as a player at the place where it all began.

By playing in exhibition matches featuring Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh and her ‘best friend’ Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Ivan Dodig, Cara Black and Marion Bartoli, Sania finally said goodbye to her illustrious career at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, the venue where she signalled her arrival on the big stage with a historic WTA singles title triumph nearly two decades ago.

The exhibition games were watched by eminent personalities, including union law minister Kiren Rijiju and former India cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Ananya Birla, Huma Qureshi, Dulquer Salmaan, her fans, family, friends, sporting personalities and students of the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy.

Having arrived at the venue in a swanky red car, the 36-year-old Sania was greeted by cheering fans that also included prominent personalities.

On the occasion, the six-time Grand Slam winner -- three in women’s doubles and as many in mixed doubles --, who turned emotional while giving her farewell speech, said the greatest honour for her has been to play for the country for 20 years.

The venue, where she had won some memorable titles, wore a festive look with banners like ‘Celebrating The Legacy of Sania Mirza’ put up.

Some fans held placards that read ‘Thank you for the memories’ and ‘We will miss you, Sania’.

Spectators, mostly schoolchildren, cheered her as she entered the court.

“I am so excited to play my last match in front of you all. I have always wanted to play and express my gratitude by playing my last match in front of my home crowd in Hyderabad, and I’m so thankful to the Government of Telangana for making this happen,” she said ahead of the match.

“I have come to Hyderabad for Sania Mirza’s send-off, her farewell match. I am delighted to see so many people turning up for this. Sania Mirza is an inspiration not just for Indian tennis but for Indian sports too,” said Rijiju, who was formerly the union sports minister.

“When I was the sports minister I used to be in touch with Sania. I wish her all the very best for her future endeavours.”

After the match, Sania was felicitated along with other players by Telangana ministers K T Rama Rao and V Srinivas Goud.

Sania, who thanked everyone for supporting her in her journey, said, “The greatest honour for me has been to play for my country for 20 years. It is every athlete’s dream to represent their country at the highest level. I was able to do that.”

“I would like to thank everyone, who came to celebrate. I couldn’t have asked for a better farewell,” said Sania.

“It’s been 20-plus years. A lot of great things in my life started from this stadium here. It has come a long way. It came from a time when nobody believed that tennis was an option. Whether it was a girl or a boy, especially for a girl from Hyderabad. My parents were the only ones who believed in me...my sister and my family.

“There were people who said that we couldn’t do it, we were crazy...and I don’t blame them for saying that (as) 30 years ago, no one ever thought that we would be standing in a stadium full of people like this,” Sania said.

“My parents have made me who I am and my sister made me who I am,” Saina further said.

As fans cheered her, Sania turned emotional.

“I didn’t think that I was going to get emotional today. But, these are really, really happy tears.

I could not have asked for a better send-off,” she said. Though she may have retired, Sania said she is going to be a part of tennis and sports in India and in

Telangana. She hoped that “many, many Sanias” would emerge in the country and many more amazing athletes will come out from this stadium and this country.

“I am going to stop playing tennis. But, I will be part of tennis. I am going to be part of Indian sports and sports in Telangana for the rest of my life.”

Former India cricket captain Mohd Azharuddin, whose son is married to Sania’s younger sister Anam, praised her contribution to tennis.

“I think today we are giving a great farewell to Sania. What she has done for tennis, for women in India and all over the world, I think, it is an example. I wish her all the best,” Azharuddin told reporters.

“I know people would want her to continue to play more. But every career has to end. I think she has taken the right decision,” he said.

Several fans said they feel sad about Sania retiring from professional tennis.

Sama Chevika Reddy, an U-18 woman’s tennis player said, “Today, it was a special day for Sania. It was a special moment for me also to be on the court when she was playing the match here. I feel so happy to play with her.

They inspired me a lot and I got motivated to become like them. I also felt happy when Ivan (Dodig) gave me a chance to play.”

“As a parent, I am also feeling happy to see this felicitation. Actually this programme has motivated players as well as parents. Sania has motivated our children who are playing. Very soon these players will also do good,” said G. Murali, father of G. Soukhya, a tennis player, who plays at the junior level.