mumbai: Team India absorbed pressure like a sponge in the closing stages to choke England by seven runs and storm into the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.



Chasing a daunting 254 for victory, England fell agonisingly short despite a sensational century from Jacob Bethell. India’s win was built around a blistering knock from Sanju Samson (89), backed by sharp fielding and composed bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

On a placid pitch where runs flowed freely, the contest could have gone either way. Bethell, just 22, threatened to seal the match for England with a breathtaking innings. The left-hander smashed 105 off just 48 balls, striking eight fours and seven sixes. But the turning point came late in the chase when Bethell was run out attempting a second run off Shivam Dube — a moment of brilliance engineered by Pandya in the field.

While Samson’s fireworks grabbed the headlines, India’s bowlers showed remarkable composure on a surface offering little assistance. Pandya produced an all-round effort, scoring 27 runs and returning figures of 2 for 38 from four overs. Bumrah, typically calm under pressure, conceded only 33 runs and picked up a crucial wicket in his four overs.

As India sealed victory, celebrations erupted across Mumbai — from the iconic Marine Drive to the suburbs of Malad. Fans who could not enter the stadium celebrated on the streets as India marched into the final. The team will now face New Zealand national cricket team in the March 8 title clash at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium.

Earlier, India’s batting charge was led by Samson, who appeared determined to make a statement. The 31-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram capitalised on a lifeline when he was dropped on 15 by Harry Brook. After that reprieve, Samson launched a stunning assault, smashing 89 off just 42 deliveries.

His innings stood out for its clean, classical strokeplay rather than the wild slogging often associated with T20 cricket. England’s fielding, meanwhile, slipped to worrying levels, prompting former captain Michael Vaughan to quip on social media: “My fielding academy might have to open again.”

The comment reflected England’s frustration as India’s batters piled on the runs. Samson’s strategy was simple — attack relentlessly and deny England’s bowlers any chance to settle. The likes of Jofra Archer found little respite against India’s aggressive approach.

India’s batting depth was evident throughout the innings. Ishan Kishan chipped in with a brisk 39 off 18 balls, while Dube impressed with a powerful 43 off 25 deliveries, striking at 172. Contributions from Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) helped India surge to a formidable 253 for 7.

Earlier in the day, the team had even visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessings. Superstition or not, the plan worked perfectly.

The stands at Wankhede were packed with fans, celebrities and former cricketers, including two former India captains — Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni — both of whom had previously led India to T20 World Cup glory.