Samson set to return

new delhi: Sanju Samson is set to return as Rajasthan Royals captain after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy to keep wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Samson had undergone surgery on his right index finger after being hit by former RR teammate and England pacer Jofra Archer during India’s T20I series against England in February.

He had played in the first three games for Rajasthan Royals only as a specialist batter with Riyan Parag leading the side.

While Samson was substituted in during RR’s season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was substituted out in the contests against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 66, 13 and 20 runs.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the NCA to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery,” RR stated.