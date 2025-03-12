Samson ‘not over’ releasing friend Buttler

chennai: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is still not over Jos Buttler no longer being part of the team, and if he had his way, he would do away with the rule of releasing players in the IPL.

Samson and Buttler opened batting for Royals for seven years but they did not retain the Englishman ahead of the mega auction last year.

Buttler will play for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL. “Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years.,” he said. Royals had retained six players, including Samson, Yashavi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma.

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still

not over it,” he said.