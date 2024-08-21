Samoan batter Visser sets new T20I record with 39-run over

New Delhi: Samoa middle-order batter Darius Visser on Tuesday set a new world record for most runs in an over in T20Is, accumulating 39 against Vanuatu in the World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in the capital city of Apia.

Visser hammered pacer Nalin Nipiko for six sixes in an over that also included three no balls.

The 28-year-old right-handed batter, who learned the ropes in Sydney grade cricket, was playing in only his third T20I, and comes with the reputation of being a genuine power-hitter, who once topped the shot-speed session by Hype Cricket Academy in New South Wales, clocking a shade over 160 kmph.

“It was clean hitting (by Visser). We did not know it was a world record, and later it was mentioned during the innings break.

“But happy for him, and happy that we managed a win. Looking forward to the next match,” Samoa skipper Jasmat Caleb replied to a PTI query.

Samoa will face bitter rivals Fiji in their next EAP Qualifier match on Wednesday. Previously, there were five occasions when a bowler conceded 36 runs in an over and they were Stuart Broad (2007), Akila Dananjaya (2021), Karim Jannat (2024), Kamran Khan (2024) and Azmatullah Omarzai (2024).