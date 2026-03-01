Sammy says it’s ‘danger 11 vs danger 11’

Kolkata: “We have 11 dangerous players, and India too has 11 dangerous players. So, it will be a battle of two great teams.” With that line, West Indies head coach Darren Sammy summed up the mood ahead of a virtual knockout against India at Eden Gardens — a contest he framed as equal parts theatre, history and opportunity.

Sammy mixed wit with a pointed edge as he addressed the build-up. Asked about the overwhelming home support India will enjoy, he laughed: “When Indian fans wish me ‘Best of Luck’, I ask back, ‘Do you mean it?’ ”

Yet beneath the humour lay belief rooted in memory. “I love being here in Kolkata… I use my experience of being here before, how good Eden Gardens has been for us,” he said, recalling the West Indies’ triumphant 2016 campaign in India.

The coach’s messaging to his players has been simple and direct. “All my soldiers are ready,” he said repeatedly. “To win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us.” He cast the encounter as a familiar underdog tale.