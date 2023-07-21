Sakshi Malik adds a new twist to wrestling selection, favours trials

New Delhi: Sakshi Malik set the cat among the pigeons on Thursday when she said sending Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, minus trials, was wrong. Speaking to ANI first, and later, other media, Sakshi, winner of a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro said the current situation of wrestlers fighting amongst themselves was wrong.



“I am not in favour of wrestlers going to the Asian Games without trials. I was also approached by the (Indian) government but told them I would prefer to go through the trials stage,” said Sakshi. The Indian Railways employee spoke truly like a senior pro and said the differences and unrest in the wrestling community needs to be addressed.

Hours after the adhoc body appointed by the Sports Ministry named Bajrang and Vinesh as direct entrants to Hangzhou on Tuesday, all hell broke loose. Two wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. On Thursday, the court issued notices to the adhoc body. It means, there is no guarantee Bajrang and Vinesh are clear choices now as the dynamics have changed.

Sakshi said she was distressed that the young wrestling fraternity was facing trauma and had to undergo stress. “All the wrestlers should go through the trial process,” stressed Sakshi, hinting that any favours granted would be wrong. To be sure, Sakshi has blown the lid off the grandiose plans of the adhoc body. Even within the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India, there have been differences on “partiality towards Bajrang and Vinesh.”

What adds more spice to the drama is on Wednesday, IOA President PT Usha had hinted that all athletes going to the Asian Games will have to meet the yardsticks and regulations of qualification set by the Sports Ministry. Usha had also stated in her press release on Wednesday that athletes need to prove their fitness. There is every possibility that the final wrestlers list will be vetted, subject to fitness, later this month.

“I am all in favour of the forthcoming trials in New Delhi this month. That will be the best way to choose the wrestlers in form,” said Sakshi. She has been out of favour for a while as she is no longer a TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) athlete. However, when the government cleared her training trip recently to the US with husband Satyawart, also a wrestler, it became clear they still consider her a wrestler who can be in the running for the forthcoming World Championship and 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

With each passing day, the intrigue in wrestling is growing. If one thought the street protests by Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi has brought shame, what is happening now is even more bizarre. There is a clear lack of unity even among these celebrated grapplers who have brought glory to India at several world stage competitions.