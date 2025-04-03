Saka makes up for lost time in Arsenal’s victory

london: Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday thanks to another goal from stand-in striker Mikel Merino while Bukayo Saka struck a few minutes into his return from nearly four months out with injury.

Arsenal went ahead eight minutes before halftime when a cute ball from Jurrien Timber put Ethan Nwaneri round the back of the Fulham defence. He found Merino whose shot deflected beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bernd Leno into the corner. The second half was a blizzard of chances for both sides.

Meanwhile, Elanga scored the winning goal as Nottingham Forest downed Manchester United 1-0.