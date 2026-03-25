Saini comes in for Rana at KKR

kolkata: Pacer Navdeep Saini on Wednesday replaced Harshit Rana in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the IPL beginning on March 28.

Both Saini and Rana have played for India and represent Delhi in domestic cricket. Rana underwent a knee surgery last month that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup that India won.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya respectively as player replacements for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026,” said the IPL in a statement.

Khejroliya replaces Prithviraj Yarra in the Gujarat Titans squad.

Saini has scalped 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches played so far, in addition to 23 wickets in international cricket for India. He will join KKR for Rs 75 Lakh.