Sai rues missing out on ton

new delhi: India No. 3 Sai Sudharsan on Friday admitted he was eyeing a big score against the West Indies after falling short of what would have been his maiden century in Test cricket during the first day’s play in the second match here.

Sudharsan, who was under some pressure after missing out in the first Test in Ahmedabad where India routed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, struck a fine 87 for his highest knock in the format.

“I am definitely grateful for whatever I’ve done today but there’s always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred and so I was looking forward to a lot more,” Sudharsan, who made 87 off 165 balls with 12 fours, said. “It was a good contribution and very good partnership with (Yashasvi)

Jaiswal.”