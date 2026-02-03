SAI infra upgrade and upkeep: Mandaviya says will carry out quarterly review to ensure accountability

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said he will carry out quarterly reviews to ensure accountability, timely completion and maintenance of infrastructure projects under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as he virtually laid foundation stones and inaugurated facilities, involving an investment of Rs 120 crore.

The new projects are distributed across the SAI Centres in the country, including the North-Eastern and Eastern regions, "ensuring balanced and inclusive sports infrastructure development."

They include the laying of a new synthetic hockey turf at Bengaluru's National Centre of Excellence. The base of the national hockey teams has two such turfs and a third one is being targetted for completion by March-April.

Also, construction of a multi-purpose hall in Patiala, laying of synthetic athletic tracks at Bhopal, Guwahati and Jalpaiguri, and construction of a multi-purpose judo hall in Bhopal have also been approved. All these projets are expected to be completed in the next three-four months, according to SAI.

Emphasising accountability and timely delivery, Mandaviya said infrastructure projects would be subject to continuous monitoring.

"It is both a request and suggestion that SAI should be carrying out monthly reviews while I would be reviewing progress every three months so that there is timely completion of infrastructure projects because we have lots to do," he said.

"If we are slow then we won't be able to fully utilise our budget on time...I have seen that sports infrastructure is not a big deal, even small villages have managed to get it up and running, but the infrastructure under SAI is a challenge for us.

"It is the Sports Ministry's responsibility to ensure best utilisation and maintenance. SAI has immense responsibility, and we can't afford to think small," he added.

It is to be noted that SAI faced considerable criticism in the past few weeks for the poor state of its stadia in Delhi and during the India Open of badminton, international athletes complained of unkempt surroundings and poor facilities.

In addition to the foundation stone laying, the minister inaugurated two completed athlete support facilities at NS NIS, Patiala at a total cost of Rs 38 crore.

In addition to his quarterly review, Mandaviya said the SAI would carry out monthly reviews to ensure that projects are fast-tracked and that the infrastructure created is optimally utilised for the benefit of athletes.

The upgrade at NS NIS Patiala would include a centralised kitchen and food court-cum-dining hall to strengthen athlete nutrition services. The kitchen would have the capacity to prepare 2,000 meals per day and the dinning hall would be able to accommodate 400 athletes at any given time.

NS NIS also got an Integrated Sports Science Centre and Conditioning Hall, which will significantly enhance scientific training support, performance analysis, rehabilitation, and recovery for elite athletes. It's construction began in 2021.

"Many sports infrastructure projects are being developed across the country, but the facilities under SAI are our direct responsibility. These assets must be properly maintained, optimally utilised and, wherever possible, commercially leveraged so that public investment continues to create long-term value," Mandaviya said during the inauguration.

The six foundation stone projects, with a cumulative cost of Rs 82 crore, are being implemented under the Khelo India Scheme, with additional support from SAI.

"Sports today is a profession, and talent identification and nurturing must therefore be strengthened. The Government has to stay one step ahead in creating opportunities and systems that allow young talent to progress from grassroots to elite levels," Mandaviya said.