Sachin Khilari defends gold, Dharambir bags bronze

Kobe: India’s Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defended his gold medal in the men’s shot put F46 category with an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championship as the country surpassed its best-ever haul in the global competition here on Wednesday.

Dharambir claimed a bronze medal in the men’s club throw F51 category to take India’s tally to 12 medals (five gold, four silver and three bronze) and maintain their third spot in the standings behind China (18-16-14) and Brazil (17-8-5).

Sachin’s gold earlier in the day bettered India’s previous best tally of 10 (3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) in the 2023 edition in Paris.

Sachin heaved the iron ball to a distance of 16.30 metres, bettering his own Asian record of 16.21 metres set during the World Para Athletics Championship in Paris last year. His effort also earned him a place in Paris Paralympics.

The F46 category in para athletics events is for those with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to transmit power from hips and legs into the throw.

Sachin, who hails from Karagani village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, he suffered a mishap during his school days leading to disability in his left arm.