Sable to join Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League finale

New Delhi: National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will run in his maiden Diamond League Final in Brussels, joining star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in the season-ending event, as he is listed among 12 participants for the winner-takes-all race on Friday.

Sable finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points he garnered from two meetings.

But four athletes ranked higher than him are not taking part in the final. The season finale will be a two-day affair on September 13 and 14.