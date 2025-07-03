Sabalenka thwarts Bouzkova in tricky test

LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka was given a tougher workout than she would have wanted before the top seed dismantled Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4) 6-4 to advance to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

As the sun played hide-and-seek with the grey clouds that hovered over Centre Court, Sabalenka kept knocking on the door in the opening set, but was shut out by Bouzkova each time and dropped serve with a double fault in the 11th game.

A frustrated Sabalenka let out a scream when she failed to convert a breakpoint in the next game, but the 27-year-old quickly composed herself to force a tiebreak with a backhand winner on her next opportunity.

“That was a tough moment in the match,” Sabalenka said.

“I was just trying to put the ball back on that side and then hope that I’d be able to break her back, because until that point, my returns weren’t great enough to break her serve and I’m really glad everything clicked.

“I felt a bit better in that moment and I think that’s why I was able to win the tiebreak and get the win in straight sets.”

Keys on track

There is nothing flashy about Madison Keys, but she knows how to get the job done and that priceless quality was on display as she eased past Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round.

The Australian Open champion is on the hunt for further Grand Slam glory at the All England Club and could become the first woman since the great Serena Williams to win those two Majors in the same season.

Yet whereas Williams’ ferocious weapons were clear for all to see, Keys is more the model of consistency.

She has a big forehand and serve, but a potent part of her arsenal is being able to step up when it matters most.