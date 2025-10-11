Sabalenka keeps on winning in Wuhan

Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at Wuhan to 20 matches with a 6-3 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina on Friday to reach the semifinals of the WTA 1000-level tournament.

The US Open champion won the Wuhan Open title in 2018, ‘19 and again last year on her return to the Chinese city.

Top-ranked Sabalenka broke Rybakina’s serve three times in the 1-hour, 25-minute match to advance into the semifinals for the 11th time this season, and then waved and blew kisses to the crowd.

It was also comfortable for third-seeded Coco Gauff, who cruised into a second straight semifinal with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Laura Siegemund. The American lost to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova in the final four at the China Open last week. Gauff will next face either No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek or Jasmine Paolini, who were playing in the late match. Sabalenka will play sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula, who earlier Friday went to a third set for a seventh consecutive match. She dropped the first set against Katerina Siniakova before winning a 2-6 6-0 6-3 victory.