Sabalenka eclipses Pole star Swiatek, to face Coco for title

Paris: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled past four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach her first French Open final on Thursday with a 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0 victory that ended the Pole’s reign in Paris and snapped her 26-game winning streak in the tournament.

The Belarusian’s power proved too much for the defending champion, who was looking to become the first female player in the Open era since 1968 to win four consecutive titles in Paris.

Swiatek had won the previous three editions along with her maiden crown in 2020. “Honestly, it feels incredible but I understand the job is not done yet. I’m just thrilled today with this win and the atmosphere,” Sabalenka said.

“She’s the toughest opponent, especially on clay, especially at Roland Garros. It was a tough match it was a tricky match but I managed.”

Sabalenka, playing her second French open semi-final and seeking her first title in Paris, powered into a 3-0 lead, twice breaking the Pole. She kept attacking her opponent’s serve with Swiatek winning just 35% of her points on her second serve.

Coco Gauff ended local heroine Lois Boisson’s dream run at the French Open as she kept her cool in a fiery atmosphere to earn a ruthless 6-1 6-2 victory on Thursday, setting up a blockbuster final with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Laser-focused, the world No. 2 from the US subdued the French wildcard and the home crowd to speed through the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier and reach the Roland Garros final for the second time after she lost to Iga Swiatek in 2022.

“This is my first time playing a French player here. I was mentally prepared that it was to be 99% for her so I was trying to block it out,” said Gauff.