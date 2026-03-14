Sabalenka and Sinner move to BNP Paribas SFs

Indian Wells: Aryna Sabalenka held off Victoria Mboko, 7-6(0) 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open, keeping the top-ranked player in women’s tennis in the running for her first title at Indian Wells.

Jannic Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev all advanced to the men’s semifinals on

Thursday, with Medvedev benefiting from

a disputed, overturned point late in his 6-1 7-5 victory over defending champion Jack Draper.

Draper momentarily threw his arms to his side to signal he thought Medvedev’s deep forehand had landed long during a rally that ended several shots later when Medvedev’s backhand went into the net. Medvedev, already up one set, asked chair umpire Aurelie Tourte for a video review.

Tourte said that by rule, Draper’s gesture was “something different than you would do normally,” and that she felt compelled to award the point to Medvedev.