SA20: Paarl Royals carve 7-wicket victory to keep MI Cape Town winless

Cape Town: Paarl Royals extended defending champions MI Cape Town’s poor run in the fourth edition of the SA20 with a seven-wicket win here on Sunday.

Winless four preceding matches, MI needed a win here to get a move on, but their effort hardly reflected any of such intention, getting bowled out for a lowly 88. The Royals confirmed their third position on the table, scaling down the target in 13 overs. They now have 12 points from four matches to be placed behind Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

On a Newlands pitch that offered considerable assistance to bowlers, 19-year-old placer Nqobani Mokoena (2/10) and seasoned Ottneil Baartman (2/8) wrecked the local

outfit’s top-order.