‘SA Tests crucial for WTC cycle’

Kolkata: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is confident of putting up a strong show against defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa in the “crucial” Test series beginning here on Friday.

India, currently third in the WTC points table, drew their away series in England before beating the West Indies at home earlier in the cycle.

South Africa, on the other hand, began the defence of their WTC title with a 1-1 draw in an away Test series against Pakistan.

“This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we’re confident from our own good form, we created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West

Indies,” Siraj said.