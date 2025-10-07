SA show true Brits

Indore: Opener Tazmin Brits struck a sparkling century, her fourth in the last five matches, to complement Nonkululeko Mlaba's four-wicket burst as South Africa outclassed reigning T20I champions New Zealand by six wickets in the Women's ODI World Cup here on Monday.

Having been shot out for a mere 69 in their tournament opener against England, South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance, with their bowling and fielding unit setting it up before the top order completed the 232-run chase in 40.5 overs.

South Africa's bowlers, led by the left-arm spinner Mlaba (4/40), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out New Zealand for 231 in 47.5 overs after the White Ferns opted to bat.

Mlaba, who also effected a run-out, was the clear game-changer, triggering a middle-order collapse with the crucial wickets of skipper Sophie Devine (85 off 98 balls, 9x4) and Brooke Halliday (45) to ensure that the Kiwis were restricted below 250.

Brits then batted with authority and nonchalance to compile a fluent 101 off 89 balls studded with 15 fours and one six, her seventh ODI century and first in a World Cup.

The experienced Sune Luus anchored the chase with a composed 81 not out from 114 balls (9x4, 1x6), taking South Africa over the line with 55 balls to spare.

This emphatic result gave South Africa a timely lift ahead of their high-profile clash against hosts and title favourites India at Visakhapatnam on October 9.

From being at the bottom of the standings with the worst NRR of -3.773, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side jumped to fifth position with NRR -1.424.

The 2000 World Cup champions New Zealand, who had lost to Australia by 89 runs earlier in the tournament, now sit at the bottom of the standings and they will next face Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 10.

Brits and Luus added a record 159-run stand for the third wicket off 170 balls — South Africa’s highest partnership for any wicket in Women’s World Cup history — to script a remarkable turnaround after being bowled out for their second-lowest total in the tournament in the previous game.

Brits, who has been in prolific form, almost offered a caught-and-bowl chance on 99 before calmly nudging a single off Halliday to bring up her milestone.

She celebrated the moment by miming a bow-and-arrow shot towards her jubilant teammates in the dugout. The right-hander was in full flow from the outset, reaching her third ODI fifty in just 44 balls, her fastest in the format.