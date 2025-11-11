SA sharpen spin game in attacking net session ahead of Eden Test

Kolkata: Fresh from their morale-boosting, series-saving win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi, visiting South Africa on Tuesday trained with a clear intent -- to attack spin and unsettle rhythm of the bowlers, ahead of the opening Test against India, starting here Friday.

The reigning World Test Champions began their new WTC cycle by drawing the two-match series 1-1 against Pakistan, pulling off an incredible eight-wicket win in the second Test.

Tottering at 235 for eight in reply to Pakistan’s 333, South Africa’s lower order led by Kagiso Rabada’s career-best 71 and Keshav Maharaj’s 30 helped secure a crucial lead before Simon Harmer (6/50) and Maharaj (2/34) spun Pakistan out for 138.

With a fit-again skipper Temba Bavuma returning to lead the side for the first time since guiding them to their maiden World Test Championship title in June, South Africa looked charged up in their first session attended by their full squad. The intent was evident as they launched into an attacking net session that revolved around countering spin.

Bavuma took throw-downs from short distance, a drill designed to test his judgment and reflexes since he’s coming back from an injury as he then moved to main nets afterwards.

Senior pro Aiden Markram, who struggled to convert starts against Pakistan leading the side in absence of Bavuma, batted with purpose alongside opening partner Ryan Rickelton, both focusing on attacking the spinners.

Confidence also stemmed from the performance of the South Africa A side, which chased down a 400-plus target against India A in Bengaluru on Sunday, with senior batters Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza involved.

That result seemed to reflect in the senior team’s buoyant mood. However, top-order consistency remains a concern. Tony de Zorzi, who batted at Bavuma’s No. 4 slot, was South Africa’s top-scorer against Pakistan with 175 runs,

including a century.