SA set a benchMarkram

Raipur: Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI ton and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden century were eclipsed by a collective effort from South Africa in a steep run chase, giving the visitors a series levelling four wicket-win in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday.

Chasing 359, South Africa rode on a brilliant century from Aiden Markram (110), a brutal 34-ball 54 from Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke’s 68 to get over the line in another resilient effort with the bat.

The series-deciding third and final ODI will be played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

India’s job was far from done even after putting a daunting total on board as heavy dew in the second half not only made spinners’ job tougher, but poor returns from Prasidh Krishna (2/79) did not help their cause.

Prasidh, who had broken a second-wicket century partnership earlier by dismissing Temba Bavuma (46), got it right finally to pin Breetzke leg-before late in the game, and soon after, Arshdeep Singh (2/54) removed the dangerous Marco Jansen (2), but Corbin Bosch (29 not out off 15) and Keshav Maharaj (10 not out off 14) took the Proteas over the line with four balls to spare.

Markram was in his elements utilising a flat deck under lights to notch up his maiden century against India and providing South Africa a heavy contribution from the top to push on.

He took the initiative in the opening partnership and even though he lost Quinton de Kock (8) early with Arshdeep drawing first blood, Markram found a stable partner in Bavuma to put on 101 for the second wicket.

Markram had to remain the aggressor as Bavuma farmed the strike from the other end. Markram pierced gaps at will with brute force as well as some artistry. Incidentally, it was only the second occasion where India lost an ODI despite scoring in excess of 350, with the first instance being against Australia in March 2019.

Earlier, Kohli’s successive hundred, maiden century from Gaikwad (105) and KL Rahul’s quickfire 66 not out propelled India to 358/5. Kohli (102 off 93 balls) and Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls) reset the record for highest third-wicket stand for India in ODIs against SA.