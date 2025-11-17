SA seal first Test win on Indian soil after 15 years

Kolkata: Indian batters’ frailties against high quality spin in challenging home conditions were exposed yet again as South Africa outplayed their fancied counterparts by 30 runs in the opening Test here on Sunday for their first success in India after 15 years.

Chasing 124, India never showed the composure or method that Temba Bavuma had demonstrated earlier in the day to be bowled out for 93 in 35 overs. Hospitalised due to a neck injury, Shubman Gill was not available to bat on day three. On an under prepared pitch expected to favour Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, it was off-spinner Simon Harmer’s match haul of eight wickets that made the difference.

It was India’s fourth loss at home in the last six Tests including the 0-3 debacle against New Zealand on turning tracks last year. The loss has reignited the debate on Indian batters’ ability on turning tracks. “We should have chased this down. The pressure kept on building in the second innings,” said stand-in-captain Rishabh Pant at the post match presentation. Head coach Gautam Gambhir said the batters’ should have found way to score runs on this surface.

“It wasn’t an unplayable wicket. This is exactly the kind of wicket we were looking for. The curator was very supportive,” said Gambhir. Washington Sundar (31 off 92) and Jadeja (18 off 26) gave India hope in the run chase as they played with soft hands and admirable calm. But Harmer broke through, trapping Jadeja (18) as India’s innings wobbled again. Washington followed soon after, undone by Aiden Markram’s part-time off-break.

Dhruv Jurel played with maturity early on and survived a close call via DRS, but lack of runs pushed him into an ill-judged one-handed pull that found Bosch at deep mid-wicket. Pant looked vulnerable. His 2 off 13 did not inspire a lot of confidence. A tentative push gave Maharaj a return catch and summed up India’s scrambled mindset.

Axar Patel (26 off 17) briefly ignited Eden with two sixes and a four, but with only Bumrah for company, risks outstripped returns. Maharaj nailed him soon after, ending India’s hopes as the stadium fell silent again.

What will rankle India more than the defeat is that their own spin blueprint backfired. In the morning session, Bavuma’s plucky 55 not out brought South Africa back in the game on an uneven pitch alive before left-arm quick Marco Jansen reduced India to 10 for two at lunch.