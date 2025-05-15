SA players likely to miss IPL playoffs?

Johannesburg: South African players who have been picked for the World Test Championship Final against Australia are likely to miss the IPL playoffs as the country’s cricket board is standing firm on prioritising national duty over league commitments.

The BCCI confirmed on Monday that the IPL will resume on May 17 with the final slated for June 3.

However, the revised schedule has left players from WTC finalists Australia and South Africa in a tight spot. The franchises and the BCCI have urged foreign boards to make their players available for the remainder of the tournament. CSA, however, has reiterated its commitment to WTC Final preparations. “It is an individual decision, obviously, to return or to play or continue,” CSA’s director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe said.