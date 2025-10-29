SA look to bat away flaws in semi-final against England

Guwahati: South Africa will hope to address their batting frailties against spin and produce a solid all-round show when they face four-time champions England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

En route to the knockout stage, South Africa suffered two heavy defeats and their batting came apart against spin on both occasions.

Left gutted after being bowled out for 69 in their opening game, the South Africans recovered well to record narrow but gritty wins over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, their struggles against spin resurfaced in the final league game against Australia, who bundled them out for just 97 in 24 overs.

While the South African batters failed to pick the line and were undone by the drift against England, they were completely left gobsmacked by Alana King’s leg-spin in the match against Australia.

England will look to exploit this South African weakness again and rely not only on their all-round strength but also on their spin trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean to stifle the South African batters.

Seamer Lauren Bell will need to apply pressure early on, while Alice Capsey has been in good bowling rhythm, having claimed five wickets.

There, however, remains a concern on Ecclestone’s availability for the match after she suffered an injury

during their last game. She had fallen awkwardly on

her bowling shoulder while fielding during Sunday’s win over New Zealand.

England are “optimistic” that Ecclestone will be fit to play. “Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa,” ECB said.

For South Africa, captain Laura Wolvaardt has led from the front with 301 runs in seven matches at an average of 50.16, including three half-centuries. But except for Wolvaardt, few South African batters have shown

consistent form.