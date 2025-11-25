SA Jan(sensing) win

Guwahati: Sai Sudharsan was careless, Dhruv Jurel was indiscreet and skipper Rishabh Pant plain irresponsible as a progressively ugly Indian batting collapse left them on the brink of an embarrassing home series whitewash against South Africa here on Monday.

On a pitch that Kuldeep Yadav had compared to a “road”, the Indian batters were bounced out for a lowly 201 in their first innings by a 6 feet 8 inches tall pacer Marco Jansen, who returned a haul of 6/48 after smashing 93 on the

second day.

At stumps on the third day of the second and final Test here, South Africa were 26 for no loss and had consolidated their overall lead to 314, aiming to give India a target in excess of 450 and with 120 overs in hand for their bowlers.

Jansen will cherish his performance on Monday as it came in conditions where there was nothing much for any type of bowler.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir copped a lot of flak for the choice of a rank turner pitch in Kolkata, no one should mind a dressing down from the fiery former batter after the poor game awareness displayed by home batters during the first session and a half of the third day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and KL Rahul (22) had given the team a steady start but both were a tad unlucky to get the only two deliveries from spinners that bounced from length to see their back.

Slumping from 95/1 to 122/7 required a cavalier attitude towards opposition’s bowling attack and lack of respect for the game situation.

The Indians, on Monday, were guilty of both.

Sudharsan (15), Jurel 0) and Pant (7) were out in a space of 13 balls and wouldn’t like to look at those dismissals again.

In the dug-out, the head coach helplessly watched what could be mildly termed as a “collective brain fade”.

The pitch was the kind on which one merely needed to play normal cricket and stick around as spinners, after the dismissal of the two openers, hardly made any impact.

The dogged as ever Washington Sundar (48 off 92 balls) added 62 runs in just under 35 overs with the gutsy Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134 balls).

Nearly 35 overs constitute a session and if Kuldeep could bat for over two hours, Jurel and Pant would need to introspect what they could have achieved if they had shown a bit of common sense.

Sudharsan is unlikely to get any more opportunities in Test matches when India restart red-ball cricket against Sri Lanka after six months. One of the reasons would be a failure to learn from his mistakes.