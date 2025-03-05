‘SA have bit more class & power’

lahore: South Africa have a “bit more class and power” in their lineup, which makes them favourites in the Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand, feels Ricky Ponting, though the Australian great added that if someone like Kane Williamson comes to the party he could get the job done for the Black Caps.

“If I look at both the sides, I think there’s that little bit more class in the South African line-up. They bat deep. I think they might have a little bit too much power for New Zealand,” Pointing said.