SA draw first blood vs England in ODI series

Leeds: England were bowled out for 131 before opener Aiden Markram’s 55-ball 86 led South Africa to a seven-wicket win Tuesday in the first of three One-day internationals between the teams.

The hosts, possibly fatigued from the just-completed domestic Hundred competition, were dismissed in 24.3 overs at Headingley as Keshav Maharaj took 4/22 and Wiaan Mulder 3/33. Opener Jamie Smith top-scored for England with 54 off 48 balls.

South Africa had won the toss and chosen to bowl first after captain Temba Bavuma saw a dry wicket and noted that teams have fared well chasing in Leeds. The Proteas raced home with 175 balls to spare after hammering 22-year-old fast bowler Sonny Baker, who made his England debut. Baker, who starred in the recent edition of the Hundred, served up seven wicketless overs for 76 runs — the most expensive figures by an England bowler on ODI debut.