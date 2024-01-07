Rybakina blitzes Sabalenka to win title

Brisbane: Elena Rybakina claimed her sixth career title with a 6-0, 6-3 rout of top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka to win the Brisbane International in a perfect tune-up for the first major of 2024.

Sabalenka had no answer Sunday to the world No.4’s laser-like groundstrokes and deft touches at the net as Rybakina dominated the final and stamped her credentials as one of the favourites for the upcoming Australian Open.

Almost a year after contesting the Australian Open final, where Sabalenka beat Rybakina in a tight three-setter, the tables were turned

dramatically as the 2022 Wimbledon winner broke Sabalenka three times in a one-sided first set of just 24 minutes on Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

Sabalenka finally got on the scoreboard when she broke serve in the ninth game, but Rybakina broke back immediately for a 3-1 lead in the second.

Sabalenka held serve for the first time in the match in the 11th game, but it was too little too late as Rybakina nervelessly closed out the win on her first match point

opportunity when the reigning Australian Open champion pushed her attacking forehand wide.