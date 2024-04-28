Ryan Edwards to stay at Chennaiyin FC till 2025

Chennai: Defender Ryan Edwards has extended his contract with Chennaiyin FC and he will remain with the Indian Super League club until 2025.

Edwards was the CFC captain for the 2023-24 season and made an overall 25 appearances in all competitions along with two goals and one assist.

“Ryan’s extension is already one of the biggest signings for the upcoming season. It was important that we kept someone who knows what we’re doing at this club and where we want to take it,” head coach Owen Coyle said in a statement. Edwards has in the past played for Scottish team Dundee United, making 112 appearances with eight goals in three seasons. He also made 92 appearances in the Scottish first division.