Ruthless Nakamura ends Gukesh’s winning run

Stavanger: American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura broke world champion D Gukesh’s run of classical wins by comprehensively beating the Indian to earn three full points even as Arjun Erigaisi roared back to contention with victory over Fabiano Caruana in Norway Chess here.

India’s Erigaisi trapped his opponent Caruana in a time scramble in the eighth round of the prestigious tournament on Tuesday.

World No. 2 and former Norway Chess champion Nakamura pressed home the early advantage he got with the white pieces to dominate his 19-year-old opponent and score a “very smooth” victory and take revenge for his Round 3 loss to the Indian.

Gukesh, who had regained his mojo after a disappointing start to the tournament when he beat world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and Erigaisi in Round 6 and 7, respectively.